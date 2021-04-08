Governor offers new rental assistance for MT residents

BOZEMAN — A new rental assistance program for Montana residents is estimated to help as many as 8,000 people.
The governor’s office announced the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is now taking applications from renters who’ve experienced hardships due to the pandemic and face housing challenges.
Federally funded, the program will pay past due and future rent, utilities, and internet to a certain amount.
To qualify, the household income has to be less than 80% of what the median income is for the county.
This program differs slightly from the previous Emergency Housing Assistance program by covering rent and utilities and not rent and mortgages.
Residents can apply by visiting this website.
