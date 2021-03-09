Southwest Montana Veterans Home welcomes 1st resident in Butte

BUTTE — The Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte has been receiving donations to help welcome veterans moving in.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, Southwest Montana Veterans Home Foundation Members, and facility staff welcomed the first resident to move into the new Butte facility that will have room for 60 veterans.

The Silver Bow County Color Guard was there to raise the flags and help welcome the first resident.

Bill Davis, the first veteran to move in to the facility, was nervous about the event. Davis -- who spent 10 years in the US Air Force and 10 years in the Army -- was also emotional.

With a haunted look in his eyes, Davis broke down. "I saw some action—it comes back," he said fighting back tears.

Many veterans deal with mental health issues and few ask for help because of the shame associated with the stigma of mental illness.

The new facility will help veterans affected by their past like Davis with support groups, spiritual resources, social services, and activities they can take part in.

"So many people worked so hard to make this facility possible," said Gov. Gianforte.

US Sen. Jon Tester, who pushed for the construction of this facility in Butte, sent a video thanking those that made this project a reality.

"This project would have never happened if it hadn’t been for Butte-Silver Bow and the surrounding counties fighting for it every single day," Sen. Tester said.

"And our state legislature pitching in last session, and the great Butte legislators over the many years that have fought for the Southwest Montana Veteran’s Home." Sen. Tester concluded.

