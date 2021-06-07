Couple uses art to show how home gardening can plant seeds for social change

While many industries tanked during COVID-19, home gardening did not. It was one of the few sectors of the economy that grew as more people stayed home.

According to The U.S. Census Bureau, money on home gardening supplies and nurseries grew 8.6%. The only sectors that saw more money spent during the first six months of the pandemic were beer, wine, and liquor, grocery stores, and e-commerce stores.

“I think it’s definitely a collective consciousness that I’m seeing globally, especially here in the United States,” said Alkemia Earth, a health and wellness coach. “People have been really receptive to wanting to get in the garden, plant some food, and it’s been really inspiring.”

Along with her husband, Ietef Vita, Earth has helped propel the market by sending seed packets across the country. In 2020, they sent more than 20,000 to different households and businesses.

“I think culinary climate action is important. I think the focus of utilizing art for social change can easily transform the way people consciously consume,” said Vita.

The couple’s mission is an ecosystem of its own. What happens in the garden feeds their passion and what feeds their passion feeds their art, as Vita, also known as DJ CAVEM, produces eco-conscious hip-hop from his home studio in Denver.

“You know, we use the music as a form to not only inform and bring new generations in but also bring a new sound and new vibration into communities that have been missing access without suffering issues of gentrification,” said Vita.

Vita includes seed packets with the purchase of his new album titled BIOMiMICZ. He also has helped start local farmer’s markets in the greater Denver region as a way to spread his message to as many people as he can.

“It’s a trap album about gardening, let’s be real,” said Vita, laughing. “I dropped my newest track on Earth Day.”

