Shining the Rebound spotlight on female business owners: Evolve Hair Design

BOZEMAN — A Boss Babe, a baby and a pandemic. Joan Dayton managed to see the beauty beyond the chaos of 2020.

She brought new life into the world and kept a new business in Bozeman alive: Evolve Hair Design.

She shared her story in our latest Rebound spotlight on female business owners.

“I really want to have an inspiring atmosphere for clients and for my team,” said Joan.

It’s easy to see style and skill are two of her qualities as you watch her work with clients behind the chair.

Meanwhile, it is clear - strength is another one of the qualities that helped this businesswoman survive 2020.

“It was pretty terrifying,” said Joan. “It was just one of those obstacles you have to figure out along the way.”

Photos provided by Joan Dayton “I really want to have an inspiring atmosphere for clients and for my team,” said Joan.

No surprise, she is talking about the pandemic shut-down that came on what should have been a happy time, the one-year anniversary of opening her salon.

“So many questions,” said Joan. “Everybody’s like what we do, what happens when we shut down and then we’re not bringing in any income?”

But when it comes to the challenges of last year that was just the beginning for this Boss Babe and now busy mom.

At the end of September 2019, she and her husband Alex learned they’d soon become parents. The pregnancy was high risk and in spite of their joy, Joan was extremely sick.

“Then the pandemic hit and my water broke and I went into labor 11 weeks early so I was life-flighted from Bozeman to Billings,” said Joan.

That was April 16. She then had to move to Billings for eight weeks while her daughter was in the NICU. Four more weeks in the NICU in Bozeman would follow.

Somehow she managed to juggle a new daughter and managing her business.

“I just basically went into complete survival mode I am somebody that can handle a lot so resilience was huge for me,” she said.

Evolve reopened just a month after her baby girl was born.

“It definitely was the most painful year of my life but she came out of it and my husband has been incredible,” said Joan. “He is my biggest fan, doing everything to help all of us succeed as a family.”

She says through the process she learned to be a better communicator, checking in often with her clients and team members.

Joan says she also learned to ask for help and be thankful for the little things.

“I had to let them know no matter what I was going through I still kept the clear communication,” she said.

Now heading into 2021 she’s adding stylists to her growing team, voted in a local poll to be the best in Bozeman.

Joan says it feels really good to be where she is and encourages other business owners to hang in there.

“I would say it’s definitely going to be hard. It’s hard work and you just have to know it’s going to be worth it if you have the passion is going to show.”