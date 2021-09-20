Results: 2021 Mountain West Classic cross country meet

MISSOULA — Aside from state, the biggest high school cross country meet of the year got underway on Saturday morning in this year's Mountain West Classic.

With schools from all over Montana in attendance as well as schools from other states as well, runners descended on the University of Montana golf course for Saturday's race.

In the boys varsity race, Luke Athay of Idaho Falls won the individual race with a time of 15 minutes, 42.87 seconds. Missoula Sentinel's Tanner Klumph was fourth overall but the first finisher from Montana when he crossed the line at 16:02.07. Kalispell Glacier's Sam Ells rounded out the top five.

Idaho Falls won the team title while Sentinel finished second and Thunder Ridge (Idaho) was third.

In the girls race, Samantha Wood and Annastasia Peters of Post Falls, Idaho, took first and second. Wood won the race in 18:13.95. Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May, the reigning Class AA state cross country champion, finished third as the first Montanan across the finish line. Bozeman's Hayley Burns finished fourth while Helena High's Kylie Hartnett, the 2019 Class AA state champ, rounded out the top five.

Bozeman took the team title while Helena High finished second and Lewis and Clark High School (Washington) finished in third.

Click here for full results from the boys race and here for the girls race.