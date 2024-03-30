Runaway migrants and guns in schools | Scripps News Investigates

Runaway migrant children

In recent months there have been a record number of migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, including many children who are coming here alone.

The federal government places these children in homes of sponsors in the U.S. who are supposed to take care of them. But a joint investigation by Scripps News and the Center for Public Integrity discovered thousands of these children are running away from their sponsors’ homes. Finding them is not easy — and sometimes the biggest obstacle is the U.S. government.

Guns in schools

After a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher in a classroom last school year, we wanted to find out how often guns are making their way into our kids’ classrooms. Our investigation turned up hundreds of cases, including pistols in backpacks, AR-style rifles taken through alternate entrances and metal detectors that still let guns slip through.

Ambulance refusals

Imagine suffering a life-threatening medical emergency — but when first responders arrive at your home, they downplay your symptoms and say you don’t need an ambulance.

This is known as ambulance refusal. A Scripps News investigative team in Phoenix, Arizona, has uncovered multiple cases over the past two years in that city, including at least one that resulted in death.

