All Flathead County schools to close amid high wind warning

KALISPELL — All Flathead County schools will be closed on Thursday, March 12, as officials prepare for a predicted high wind event expected to impact the region.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to strong winds, potential power outages, and hazardous travel conditions forecast across the valley.

School officials said they will continue to monitor weather conditions before making a decision about schedules for Friday, March 13.

Marcia Stolfus, Flathead County Superintendent of Schools, confirmed the closures.