School in Hot Springs to resume on Wednesday

HOT SPRINGS - A person of interest has been identified in connection with a social media threat that canceled Tuesday's classes at Hot Springs Public Schools.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office reports there is no danger to the public regarding the social media post which mentioned a shooting at Hot Springs Schools.

The Hot Springs Police Department and Sanders County Sheriff's Office report they are "in touch" with all parties directly involved.

In a Facebook post, Hot Spring school officials write they will be open for classes on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

2:57 p.m.

Classes will resume in Hot Springs Schools on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Spring Concert originally scheduled for Tuesday will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

11 a.m.

The Hot Springs Police Department reports they have identified a person of interest in connection with a social media threat that canceled Tuesday classes.

Police tell MTN News there is no threat to the public and an investigation is continuing.

There is no word yet on when classes will resume.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report

7:24 a.m.

A threat made via social media has prompted Hot Springs Public Schools to cancel classes on Tuesday.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are continuing to investigate the threat.

The Hot Springs Police Department noted in a social media post that "appropriate safety measures are underway."

School officials say that staff and students should not report to school.

All after-school activities have also been canceled for Tuesday.

We will additional information as it becomes available.

