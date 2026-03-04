OpenAI CEO says company adding safeguards after criticism over Pentagon AI deal

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is responding to backlash after the company reached an agreement with the Pentagon to deploy ChatGPT in classified military environments, replacing Anthropic’s AI system, Claude.

The deal came after Anthropic refused to allow the Defense Department to use Claude unless it agreed to several conditions, including prohibiting the technology from being used for mass surveillance of Americans or in fully autonomous weapons.

The Pentagon declined those terms and said the technology would not be used for those purposes.

After OpenAI secured the contract, the company’s rating in Apple’s App Store fell while downloads of Claude surged.

The reaction seemingly prompted Altman to release a statement saying OpenAI had been working with the Department of Defense to add additional language to its agreement.

The revised language states that “the AI system shall not be intentionally used for domestic surveillance of U.S. persons and nationals,” Altman said.

In a message to employees, Altman also acknowledged he rushed a public statement about the deal after Anthropic’s negotiations with the Pentagon collapsed.

"One thing I think I did wrong: we shouldn't have rushed to get this out on Friday," he said. "The issues are super complex, and demand clear communication. We were genuinely trying to de-escalate things and avoid a much worse outcome, but I think it just looked opportunistic and sloppy. Good learning experience for me as we face higher-stakes decisions in the future."