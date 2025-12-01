What's the magic age? Kids who get smartphones too young face higher health risks, study says

Children who receive smartphones before age 12 face increased risks of depression, obesity and poor sleep, according to a new study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 10,500 children in the largest long-term study of brain development in the United States. The findings show a clear pattern: the younger children were when they received their first phone, the greater their health risks became.

The study examined 12-year-olds and found that those who got smartphones at a younger age were more likely to experience multiple health complications. The median age for receiving a first smartphone among study participants was 11 years old.

The study's lead author emphasized that parents should consider giving a child a smartphone as something significant for their health, not just a convenience or communication tool.

The research adds to growing concerns among health experts about early smartphone exposure. Many specialists now recommend parents delay giving children phones until they reach older ages.

The connection between early smartphone use and health problems highlights the need for parents to carefully weigh the timing of introducing these devices to their children's lives.

