SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 8

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, Jan. 8.

High school boys basketball

Bainville 50, Circle 32

Bigfork 65, Deer Lodge 38

Billings Central 68, Livingston 47

Billings Skyview 38, Great Falls High 34

Bozeman High 73, Billings West 39

Bozeman Gallatin 50, Billings Senior 47

Broadview-Lavina 67, Reed-Point Rapelje 19

Butte Central 44, Frenchtown 29

Charlo 52, Noxon 29

Dillon 71, East Helena 33

Eureka 78, Plains 11

Fairfield 74, Conrad 33

Great Falls Central 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 45

Great Falls CMR 71, Belgrade 49

Hardin 67, Havre 60

Hays-Lodgepol 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48

Helena Capital 57, Missoula Big Sky 55

Helena High 61, Missoula Hellgate 54

Hot Springs 61, Alberton-Superior 21

Jefferson 44, Big Timber 30

Laurel 48, Sidney 42

Lewistown 68, Miles City 49

Libby 76, Browning 72

Plentywood 52, Culbertson 41

Richey-Lambert 46, Savage 32

Three Forks 58, Townsend 49

Terry 53, Ekalaka 29

Valley Christian 60, Seeley-Swan 51

Wibaux 47, Jordan 33

Winnett-Grass Range 68, Geraldine-Highwood 32

Wolf Point 70, Harlem 67

High school girls basketball

Billings Skyview 62, Great Falls High 35

Bigfork 74, Deer Lodge 8

Box Elder 72, Fort Benton 25

Broadview 41, Reed-Point Rapelje 27

Butte 46, Kalispell Glacier 42

Butte Central 49, Frenchtown 43

Chinook 71, Turner 37

Circle 57, Bainville 25

Dillon 69, East Helena 29

Eureka 53, Plains 29

Great Falls Central 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 23

Great Falls CMR 61, Belgrade 51

Havre 48, Hardin 40

Jefferson 69, Big Timber 68

Kalispell Flathead 53, Missoula Sentinel 51

Laurel 64, Sidney 42

Miles City 43, Lewistown 31

Missoula Big Sky 47, Helena Capital 44

Missoula Hellgate 64, Helena High 30

Plentywood 52, Culbertson 14

Red Lodge 52, Shepherd 41

Richey-Lambert 51, Savage 44 (OT)

Seeley-Swan 61, Valley Christian 25

Three Forks 40, Townsend 22

Wolf Point 50, Harlem 42

