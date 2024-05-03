Scripps News Reports: Campus Chaos

In two weeks more than 1,000 have been arrested amid tense protests on college campuses across the nation.

Scripps News goes inside different perspectives driving these protests as the war in Gaza grinds on. Some see efforts to stop an ongoing massacre. Others see antisemitism and calls for the eradication of Israel.

Education Protesters in custody after Columbia University calls in police to end pro-Palestinian occupation AP via Scripps News

We explain the context and the history of these clashes on campus, including the months of war in Gaza that have boiled over into frustration in the U.S.

We lay out timelines of protests and escalation, and explain what those on the many sides of the issue want — be it university divestment from Israel, safety on their campuses, or a stronger response from President Joe Biden.