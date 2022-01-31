GREAT FALLS — U.S. Customs & Border Protection said in a news release on Monday afternoon that while the Port of Sweet Grass in Montana, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has closed the Coutts, Alberta Port of Entry to inbound traffic.

As a result, travel north into Canada via the Coutts Port of Entry is currently unavailable. Drivers are advised that even though the Port of Sweet Grass remains open, their ability to enter the U.S. at the border crossing may be impeded by the continued closure of Canadian Highway 4 north of the Port of Entry.

If you are currently traveling or planning international travel via the Sweet Grass Port of Entry, CBP advises that you use another route utilizing a different Port of Entry.

A large convoy of truckers and their supporters started in western Canada heading to Ottawa several days ago, driving in protest of a Canadian mandate that truckers must quarantine for two weeks if passing into the country without a COVID vaccination. The convoy made it to the Canadian capital in Ottawa on Saturday.

A large group of truckers and supporters have also gathered along the Montana-Canada border at Sweet Grass/Coutts.

CBC Calgary reported on Saturday: