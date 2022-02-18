2021-2022 district basketball scores

District basketball tournaments for Class B, Class C and Western A teams began the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 19. Scores and bracket updates can be sent to sports@ktvh.com.
Southwest A (Dillon)
Boys
Thursday
Hamilton 67, Corvallis 44
Frenchtown 67, East Helena 21
Butte Central 60, Stevensville 22
Friday
Hamilton vs. Dillon (semifinal)
Butte Central vs. Frenchtown (semifinal)
East Helena vs. Stevensville (loser-out)
Saturday
Corvallis vs. Frenchtown/Butte Central loser (loser-out)
Championship, 8 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Stevensville 45, Frenchtown 34
Butte Central 57, Corvallis 30
Hamilton 40, East Helena 21
Friday
Stevensville vs. Dillon (semifinal)
Butte Central vs. East Helena/Hamilton winner (semifinal)
Corvallis vs. East Helena (loser-out)
Saturday
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
District 1B (Shelby)
Boys
Thursday
Cut Bank 72, Choteau 32
Rocky Boy 64, Conrad 42
Friday
Shelby vs. Cut Bank(semifinal)
Fairfield vs. Rocky Boy (semifinal)
Choteau vs. Fairfield/Rocky Boy loser (loser-out)
Conrad vs. Shelby/Cut Bank loser (loser-out)
Saturday
Championship, 8 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Shelby 57, Rocky Boy 46
Conrad 73, Choteau 57
Friday
Fairfield vs. Shelby (semifinal)
Cut Bank vs. Conrad (semifinal)
Rocky Boy vs. Cut Bank/Conrad loser (loser-out)
Choteau vs. Fairfield/Shelby loser (loser-out)
Saturday
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
District 2B (Glasgow)
Boys
Thursday
Poplar 58, Glasgow 54
Harlem 73, Wolf Point 54 (semifinal)
Friday
Malta vs. Poplar (semifinal)
Glasgow vs. Wolf Point (loser-out)
Saturday
Championship, 8 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Harlem 62, Poplar 43
Wolf Point 50, Glasgow 45 (semifinal)
Friday
Malta vs. Harlem (semifinal)
Poplar vs. Glasgow (loser-out)
Saturday
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
District 3B (Colstrip)
Boys
Wednesday
Lame Deer 78, St. Labre 56
Colstrip 64, Forsyth 21
Thursday
Lame Deer 71, Baker 42 (semifinal)
Lodge Grass 82, Colstrip 65 (semifinal)
Friday
Forsyth vs. Baker (loser-out)
St. Labre vs. Colstrip (loser-out)
Lame Deer vs. Lodge Grass (championship)
Girls
Wednesday
Forsyth 54, Baker 48
Lame Deer 64, St. Labre 32
Thursday
Colstrip 71, Forsyth 41 (semifinal)
Lodge Grass 61, Lame Deer 40 (semifinal)
Friday
St. Labre vs. Forsyth (loser-out)
Baker vs. Lame Deer (loser-out)
Saturday
Colstrip vs. Lodge Grass (championship)
District 4B (Columbus)
Boys
Wednesday
Shepherd 51, Roundup 22
Red Lodge 66, Huntley Project 57
Thursday
Columbus 58, Shepherd 34 (semifinal)
Red Lodge 67, Joliet 47 (semifinal)
Friday
Roundup vs. Joliet (loser-out)
Shepherd vs. Huntley Project (loser-out)
Saturday
Columbus vs. Red Lodge (championship)
Girls
Wednesday
Shepherd 38, Joliet 35
Huntley Project 68, Roundup 14
Thursday
Red Lodge 40, Shepherd 36 (semifinal)
Columbus 55, Huntley Project 46 (semifinal)
Friday
Shepherd vs. Roundup (loser-out)
Joliet vs. Huntley Project (loser-out)
Saturday
Red Lodge vs. Columbus (championship)
District 5B (Belgrade)
Boys
Thursday
Jefferson 50, Big Timber 35
Manhattan 29, Whitehall 25
Friday
Three Forks vs. Jefferson (semifinal)
Townsend vs. Manhattan (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Manhattan 29, Townsend 18
Three Forks 38, Whitehall 29
Friday
Jefferson vs. Manhattan (semifinal)
Big Timber vs. Three Forks (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 6 p.m.
District 6B (Florence)
Boys
Thursday
Florence 70, Deer Lodge 40
Missoula Loyola 88, Arlee 64
Saturday
Florence vs. Missoula Loyola (championship)
Girls
Friday
Deer Lodge vs. Missoula Loyola
Arlee vs. Florence
Saturday
Championship, 5 p.m.
District 7B (Bigfork)
Boys
Thursday
Thompson Falls 64, Troy 24
Eureka 73, Plains 26
Friday
Bigfork vs. Thompson Falls (semifinal)
St. Ignatius vs. Eureka (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 7 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
St. Ignatius 60, Plains 24
Eureka 52, Troy 4
Friday
Bigfork vs. St. Ignatius (semifinal)
Thompson Falls vs. Eureka (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 5:15 p.m.
District 2C (Sidney)
Boys
Game 1: Westby-Grenora 47, Culbertson 44
Game 2: Savage 48, Brockton 33
Game 3: Richey-Lambert 60, Bainville 57
Game 4: Plentywood 55, Circle 33
Game 5: Bainville 70, Culbertson 57
Game 6: Circle 55, Brockton 32
Game 7: Froid-Medicine Lake 63, Westby-Grenora 22
Game 8: Fairview 58, Savage 30
Game 9: Circle vs. Westby-Grenora
Game 10: Bainville vs. Savage 30
Game 11: Richey-Lambert vs. Froid-Medicine Lake
Game 12: Plentywood vs. Fairview
Game 13: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)
Game 14: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)
Game 15: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (Championship)
Game 16: Game 13 Loser vs. Game 14 Loser
Girls
Game 1: Richey-Lambert 45, Fairview 32
Game 2: Bainville 77, Brockton 36
Game 3: Froid-Medicine Lake 50, Savage 41
Game 4: Culbertson 30, Circle 28
Game 5: Savage 53, Fairview 31
Game 6: Circle 68, Brockton 13
Game 7: Plentywood 57, Richey-Lambert 15
Game 8: Westby-Grenora 58, Bainville 42
Game 9: Circle vs. Richey-Lambert
Game 10: Savage vs. Bainville
Game 11: Froid-Medicine Lake vs. Plentywood
Game 12: Culbertson vs. Westby-Grenora
Game 13: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)
Game 14: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)
Game 15: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (Championship)
Game 16: Game 13 Loser vs. Game 14 Loser
District 3C (Wolf Point)
Boys
Thursday
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Frazer 40
Dodson 55, Nashua 47
Friday
Lustre vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (semifinal)
Scobey vs. Dodson (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 6 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Dodson 53, Lustre 47
Nashua 41, Frazer 29
Friday
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Dodson (semifinal)
Scobey vs. Nashua (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 7 :30 p.m.
District 4C (Miles City)
Boys
Wednesday
Broadus 81, Plevna 22
Jordan 37, Custer-Hysham 36
Terry 56, Wibaux 32
Melstone 62, Ekalaka 15
Thursday
Broadus 65, Jordan 52 (semifinal)
Melstone 44, Terry 36 (semifinal)
Custer-Hysham 69, Plevna 15 (loser-out)
Wibaux 49, Ekalaka 31 (loser-out)
Friday
Custer-Hysham vs. Terry (loser-out)
Wibaux vs. Jordan (loser-out)
Saturday
Broadus vs. Melstone (championship)
Girls
Wednesday
Melstone 53, Terry 11
Wibaux 38, Broadus 33
Thursday
Jordan 58, Custer-Hysham 20
Ekalaka 63, Plevna 25
Friday
Melstone vs. Wibaux (semifinal)
Jordan vs. Ekalaka (semifinal)
Terry vs. Broadus (loser-out)
Custer-Hysham vs. Plevna (loser-out)
Saturday
Championship, 6:45 p.m.
District 6C (Red Lodge)
Boys
Monday
Absarokee 59, Reed Point-Rapelje 37
Wednesday
Broadview-Lavina 69, Absarokee 26
Plenty Coups 76, Park City 65
Bridger 63, Roberts 27
Harlowton-Ryegate 61, Fromberg 17
Thursday
Reed Point-Rapelje 58, Fromberg 56 (loser-out)
Broadview-Lavina 63, Plenty Coups 60 (semifinal)
Bridger 41, Harlowton-Ryegate 34 (semifinal)
Saturday
Broadview-Lavina vs. Bridger, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
Fromberg 32, Reed Point-Rapelje 30
Wednesday
Park City 48, Absarokee 36
Broadview-Lavina 44, Bridger 36
Thursday
Plenty Coups 72, Fromberg 14
Harlowton-Ryegate 54, Roberts 47
Friday
Plenty Coups vs. Harlowton-Ryegate (semifinal)
Park City vs. Broadview-Lavina (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 8 p.m.
District 8C (Great Falls)
Boys
Wednesday
Belt 60, Geraldine-Highwood 8
Centerville 51, Great Falls Central 50
Roy-Winifred 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33
Winnett-Grass Range 77, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58
Thursday
Great Falls Central 62, Geraldine-Highwood 42 (loser-out)
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 53, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 44 (loser-out)
Belt 76, Centerville 40 (semifinal)
Roy-Winifred 54, Winnett-Grass Range 42 (semifinal)
Friday
Denton-Geyser-Stanford vs. Centerville (loser-out)
Great Falls Central vs. Winnett-Grass Range (loser-out)
Saturday
Belt vs. Roy-Winifred (Championship)
Girls
Thursday
Roy Winifred 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 8
Great Falls Central 52, Centerville 47
Belt 55, Winnett-Grass Range 19
Geraldine-Highwood 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18
Friday
Belt vs. Geraldine-Highwood (semifinal)
Roy-Winifred vs. Great Falls Central (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
District 9C (Havre)
Boys
Wednesday
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, Turner 19
Chinook 63, Fort Benton 33
Box Elder 70, North Star 62
Big Sandy 90, Hays-Lodgepole 50
Thursday
Fort Benton 56, Turner 48 (loser-out)
Hays-Lodgepole 57, North Star 51 (loser-out)
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 59, Chinook 46 (semifinal)
Big Sandy 74, Box Elder 72 (semifinal)
Friday
Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. Big Sandy (championship)
Girls
Thursday
Box Elder 66, Turner 22
Fort Benton 50, North Star 31
Hays-Lodgepole 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34
Chinook 55, Big Sandy 49
Friday
Box Elder vs. Fort Benton (semifinal)
Hays-Lodgepole vs. Chinook (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
District 10C (Conrad)
Boys
Thursday
Cascade 65, Simms 53
Dutton-Brady 70, Power 49
Sunburst 53, Valier 22
Friday
Cascade vs. Heart Butte (semifinal)
Dutton-Brady winner vs. Sunburst (semifinal)
Power vs. Valier (loser-out)
Saturday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 1: Simms 49, Cascade 38
Game 2: Power 56, Valier 46
Game 3: Augusta 53, Dutton-Brady 35
Game 4: Heart Butte 55, Sunburst 47
Game 6: Cascade 62, Valier 59
Game 7: Sunburst 36, Dutton-Brady 25
Game 10: Simms 36, Power 22
Game 11: Augusta 50, Heart Butte 35
Game 13: Sunburst vs. Power
Game 14: Cascade vs. Heart Butte
Game 19: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner (Consolation)
Game 21: Simms vs. Augusta (Championship)
District 12C (Butte)
Boys
Thursday
Manhattan Christian 71, Sheridan 18
Harrison-Willow Creek 42, Twin Bridges 31
West Yellowstone 43, Ennis 37
Shields Valley 74, White Sulphur Springs 48
Friday
Sheridan vs. Twin Bridges (loser-out)
Ennis vs. White Sulphur Springs (loser-out)
Manhattan Christian vs. Harrison-Willow Creek (semifinal)
West Yellowstone winner vs. Shields Valley winner (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Manhattan Christian 71, Sheridan 19
Ennis 46, Gardiner 36
Twin Bridges 51, West Yellowstone 25
Shields Valley 33, Lone Peak 24
Friday
Sheridan vs. Gardiner (loser-out)
West Yellowstone vs. Lone Peak (loser-out)
Manhattan Christian vs. Ennis (semifinal)
Twin Bridges vs. Shields Valley (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 6 p.m.
District 13C (Frenchtown)
Boys
Thursday
Victor 62, Valley Christian 57
Seeley-Swan 63, Philipsburg 46
Darby 69, Lincoln 39
Friday
Drummond vs. Victor (semifinal)
Seeley-Swan vs. Darby (semifinal)
Philipsburg vs. Lincoln (loser-out)
Saturday
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Darby 43, Valley Christian 22
Drummond 55, Victor 25
Philipsburg 59, Lincoln 18
Friday
Seeley-Swan vs. Darby (semifinal)
Drummond vs. Philipsburg (semifinal)
Victor vs. Lincoln (loser-out)
Saturday
Championship, 6:45 p.m.
District 14C (Ronan)
Boys
Thursday
Two Eagle River 41, Noxon 32
Hot Springs 59, Superior 47
Friday
St. Regis vs. Two Eagle River (semifinal)
Charlo vs. Hot Springs winner (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 7:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Hot Springs 56, Noxon 32
St. Regis 61, Two Eagle River 27
Friday
Charlo vs. Hot Springs (semifinal)
Superior vs. St. Regis (semifinal)
Saturday
Championship, 5:30 p.m.