2021-2022 district basketball scores

District basketball tournaments for Class B, Class C and Western A teams began the week of Feb. 14 through Feb. 19. Scores and bracket updates can be sent to sports@ktvh.com.

Southwest A (Dillon)

Boys

Thursday

Hamilton 67, Corvallis 44

Frenchtown 67, East Helena 21

Butte Central 60, Stevensville 22

Friday

Hamilton vs. Dillon (semifinal)

Butte Central vs. Frenchtown (semifinal)

East Helena vs. Stevensville (loser-out)

Saturday

Corvallis vs. Frenchtown/Butte Central loser (loser-out)

Championship, 8 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Stevensville 45, Frenchtown 34

Butte Central 57, Corvallis 30

Hamilton 40, East Helena 21

Friday

Stevensville vs. Dillon (semifinal)

Butte Central vs. East Helena/Hamilton winner (semifinal)

Corvallis vs. East Helena (loser-out)

Saturday

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

District 1B (Shelby)

Boys

Thursday

Cut Bank 72, Choteau 32

Rocky Boy 64, Conrad 42

Friday

Shelby vs. Cut Bank(semifinal)

Fairfield vs. Rocky Boy (semifinal)

Choteau vs. Fairfield/Rocky Boy loser (loser-out)

Conrad vs. Shelby/Cut Bank loser (loser-out)

Saturday

Championship, 8 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Shelby 57, Rocky Boy 46

Conrad 73, Choteau 57

Friday

Fairfield vs. Shelby (semifinal)

Cut Bank vs. Conrad (semifinal)

Rocky Boy vs. Cut Bank/Conrad loser (loser-out)

Choteau vs. Fairfield/Shelby loser (loser-out)

Saturday

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

District 2B (Glasgow)

Boys

Thursday

Poplar 58, Glasgow 54

Harlem 73, Wolf Point 54 (semifinal)

Friday

Malta vs. Poplar (semifinal)

Glasgow vs. Wolf Point (loser-out)

Saturday

Championship, 8 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Harlem 62, Poplar 43

Wolf Point 50, Glasgow 45 (semifinal)

Friday

Malta vs. Harlem (semifinal)

Poplar vs. Glasgow (loser-out)

Saturday

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

District 3B (Colstrip)

Boys

Wednesday

Lame Deer 78, St. Labre 56

Colstrip 64, Forsyth 21

Thursday

Lame Deer 71, Baker 42 (semifinal)

Lodge Grass 82, Colstrip 65 (semifinal)

Friday

Forsyth vs. Baker (loser-out)

St. Labre vs. Colstrip (loser-out)

Lame Deer vs. Lodge Grass (championship)

Girls

Wednesday

Forsyth 54, Baker 48

Lame Deer 64, St. Labre 32

Thursday

Colstrip 71, Forsyth 41 (semifinal)

Lodge Grass 61, Lame Deer 40 (semifinal)

Friday

St. Labre vs. Forsyth (loser-out)

Baker vs. Lame Deer (loser-out)

Saturday

Colstrip vs. Lodge Grass (championship)

District 4B (Columbus)

Boys

Wednesday

Shepherd 51, Roundup 22

Red Lodge 66, Huntley Project 57

Thursday

Columbus 58, Shepherd 34 (semifinal)

Red Lodge 67, Joliet 47 (semifinal)

Friday

Roundup vs. Joliet (loser-out)

Shepherd vs. Huntley Project (loser-out)

Saturday

Columbus vs. Red Lodge (championship)

Girls

Wednesday

Shepherd 38, Joliet 35

Huntley Project 68, Roundup 14

Thursday

Red Lodge 40, Shepherd 36 (semifinal)

Columbus 55, Huntley Project 46 (semifinal)

Friday

Shepherd vs. Roundup (loser-out)

Joliet vs. Huntley Project (loser-out)

Saturday

Red Lodge vs. Columbus (championship)

District 5B (Belgrade)

Boys

Thursday

Jefferson 50, Big Timber 35

Manhattan 29, Whitehall 25

Friday

Three Forks vs. Jefferson (semifinal)

Townsend vs. Manhattan (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Manhattan 29, Townsend 18

Three Forks 38, Whitehall 29

Friday

Jefferson vs. Manhattan (semifinal)

Big Timber vs. Three Forks (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 6 p.m.

District 6B (Florence)

Boys

Thursday

Florence 70, Deer Lodge 40

Missoula Loyola 88, Arlee 64

Saturday

Florence vs. Missoula Loyola (championship)

Girls

Friday

Deer Lodge vs. Missoula Loyola

Arlee vs. Florence

Saturday

Championship, 5 p.m.

District 7B (Bigfork)

Boys

Thursday

Thompson Falls 64, Troy 24

Eureka 73, Plains 26

Friday

Bigfork vs. Thompson Falls (semifinal)

St. Ignatius vs. Eureka (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 7 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

St. Ignatius 60, Plains 24

Eureka 52, Troy 4

Friday

Bigfork vs. St. Ignatius (semifinal)

Thompson Falls vs. Eureka (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 5:15 p.m.

District 2C (Sidney)

Boys

Game 1: Westby-Grenora 47, Culbertson 44

Game 2: Savage 48, Brockton 33

Game 3: Richey-Lambert 60, Bainville 57

Game 4: Plentywood 55, Circle 33

Game 5: Bainville 70, Culbertson 57

Game 6: Circle 55, Brockton 32

Game 7: Froid-Medicine Lake 63, Westby-Grenora 22

Game 8: Fairview 58, Savage 30

Game 9: Circle vs. Westby-Grenora

Game 10: Bainville vs. Savage 30

Game 11: Richey-Lambert vs. Froid-Medicine Lake

Game 12: Plentywood vs. Fairview

Game 13: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)

Game 14: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)

Game 15: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (Championship)

Game 16: Game 13 Loser vs. Game 14 Loser

Girls

Game 1: Richey-Lambert 45, Fairview 32

Game 2: Bainville 77, Brockton 36

Game 3: Froid-Medicine Lake 50, Savage 41

Game 4: Culbertson 30, Circle 28

Game 5: Savage 53, Fairview 31

Game 6: Circle 68, Brockton 13

Game 7: Plentywood 57, Richey-Lambert 15

Game 8: Westby-Grenora 58, Bainville 42

Game 9: Circle vs. Richey-Lambert

Game 10: Savage vs. Bainville

Game 11: Froid-Medicine Lake vs. Plentywood

Game 12: Culbertson vs. Westby-Grenora

Game 13: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)

Game 14: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner (Winner advances to divisionals)

Game 15: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (Championship)

Game 16: Game 13 Loser vs. Game 14 Loser

District 3C (Wolf Point)

Boys

Thursday

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Frazer 40

Dodson 55, Nashua 47

Friday

Lustre vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (semifinal)

Scobey vs. Dodson (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 6 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Dodson 53, Lustre 47

Nashua 41, Frazer 29

Friday

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Dodson (semifinal)

Scobey vs. Nashua (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 7 :30 p.m.

District 4C (Miles City)

Boys

Wednesday

Broadus 81, Plevna 22

Jordan 37, Custer-Hysham 36

Terry 56, Wibaux 32

Melstone 62, Ekalaka 15

Thursday

Broadus 65, Jordan 52 (semifinal)

Melstone 44, Terry 36 (semifinal)

Custer-Hysham 69, Plevna 15 (loser-out)

Wibaux 49, Ekalaka 31 (loser-out)

Friday

Custer-Hysham vs. Terry (loser-out)

Wibaux vs. Jordan (loser-out)

Saturday

Broadus vs. Melstone (championship)

Girls

Wednesday

Melstone 53, Terry 11

Wibaux 38, Broadus 33

Thursday

Jordan 58, Custer-Hysham 20

Ekalaka 63, Plevna 25

Friday

Melstone vs. Wibaux (semifinal)

Jordan vs. Ekalaka (semifinal)

Terry vs. Broadus (loser-out)

Custer-Hysham vs. Plevna (loser-out)

Saturday

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

District 6C (Red Lodge)

Boys

Monday

Absarokee 59, Reed Point-Rapelje 37

Wednesday

Broadview-Lavina 69, Absarokee 26

Plenty Coups 76, Park City 65

Bridger 63, Roberts 27

Harlowton-Ryegate 61, Fromberg 17

Thursday

Reed Point-Rapelje 58, Fromberg 56 (loser-out)

Broadview-Lavina 63, Plenty Coups 60 (semifinal)

Bridger 41, Harlowton-Ryegate 34 (semifinal)

Saturday

Broadview-Lavina vs. Bridger, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

Fromberg 32, Reed Point-Rapelje 30

Wednesday

Park City 48, Absarokee 36

Broadview-Lavina 44, Bridger 36

Thursday

Plenty Coups 72, Fromberg 14

Harlowton-Ryegate 54, Roberts 47

Friday

Plenty Coups vs. Harlowton-Ryegate (semifinal)

Park City vs. Broadview-Lavina (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 8 p.m.

District 8C (Great Falls)

Boys

Wednesday

Belt 60, Geraldine-Highwood 8

Centerville 51, Great Falls Central 50

Roy-Winifred 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33

Winnett-Grass Range 77, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58

Thursday

Great Falls Central 62, Geraldine-Highwood 42 (loser-out)

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 53, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 44 (loser-out)

Belt 76, Centerville 40 (semifinal)

Roy-Winifred 54, Winnett-Grass Range 42 (semifinal)

Friday

Denton-Geyser-Stanford vs. Centerville (loser-out)

Great Falls Central vs. Winnett-Grass Range (loser-out)

Saturday

Belt vs. Roy-Winifred (Championship)

Girls

Thursday

Roy Winifred 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 8

Great Falls Central 52, Centerville 47

Belt 55, Winnett-Grass Range 19

Geraldine-Highwood 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18

Friday

Belt vs. Geraldine-Highwood (semifinal)

Roy-Winifred vs. Great Falls Central (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

District 9C (Havre)

Boys

Wednesday

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, Turner 19

Chinook 63, Fort Benton 33

Box Elder 70, North Star 62

Big Sandy 90, Hays-Lodgepole 50

Thursday

Fort Benton 56, Turner 48 (loser-out)

Hays-Lodgepole 57, North Star 51 (loser-out)

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 59, Chinook 46 (semifinal)

Big Sandy 74, Box Elder 72 (semifinal)

Friday

Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. Big Sandy (championship)

Girls

Thursday

Box Elder 66, Turner 22

Fort Benton 50, North Star 31

Hays-Lodgepole 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34

Chinook 55, Big Sandy 49

Friday

Box Elder vs. Fort Benton (semifinal)

Hays-Lodgepole vs. Chinook (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

District 10C (Conrad)

Boys

Thursday

Cascade 65, Simms 53

Dutton-Brady 70, Power 49

Sunburst 53, Valier 22

Friday

Cascade vs. Heart Butte (semifinal)

Dutton-Brady winner vs. Sunburst (semifinal)

Power vs. Valier (loser-out)

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Game 1: Simms 49, Cascade 38

Game 2: Power 56, Valier 46

Game 3: Augusta 53, Dutton-Brady 35

Game 4: Heart Butte 55, Sunburst 47

Game 6: Cascade 62, Valier 59

Game 7: Sunburst 36, Dutton-Brady 25

Game 10: Simms 36, Power 22

Game 11: Augusta 50, Heart Butte 35

Game 13: Sunburst vs. Power

Game 14: Cascade vs. Heart Butte

Game 19: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner (Consolation)

Game 21: Simms vs. Augusta (Championship)

District 12C (Butte)

Boys

Thursday

Manhattan Christian 71, Sheridan 18

Harrison-Willow Creek 42, Twin Bridges 31

West Yellowstone 43, Ennis 37

Shields Valley 74, White Sulphur Springs 48

Friday

Sheridan vs. Twin Bridges (loser-out)

Ennis vs. White Sulphur Springs (loser-out)

Manhattan Christian vs. Harrison-Willow Creek (semifinal)

West Yellowstone winner vs. Shields Valley winner (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Manhattan Christian 71, Sheridan 19

Ennis 46, Gardiner 36

Twin Bridges 51, West Yellowstone 25

Shields Valley 33, Lone Peak 24

Friday

Sheridan vs. Gardiner (loser-out)

West Yellowstone vs. Lone Peak (loser-out)

Manhattan Christian vs. Ennis (semifinal)

Twin Bridges vs. Shields Valley (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 6 p.m.

District 13C (Frenchtown)

Boys

Thursday

Victor 62, Valley Christian 57

Seeley-Swan 63, Philipsburg 46

Darby 69, Lincoln 39

Friday

Drummond vs. Victor (semifinal)

Seeley-Swan vs. Darby (semifinal)

Philipsburg vs. Lincoln (loser-out)

Saturday

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Darby 43, Valley Christian 22

Drummond 55, Victor 25

Philipsburg 59, Lincoln 18

Friday

Seeley-Swan vs. Darby (semifinal)

Drummond vs. Philipsburg (semifinal)

Victor vs. Lincoln (loser-out)

Saturday

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

District 14C (Ronan)

Boys

Thursday

Two Eagle River 41, Noxon 32

Hot Springs 59, Superior 47

Friday

St. Regis vs. Two Eagle River (semifinal)

Charlo vs. Hot Springs winner (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 7:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Hot Springs 56, Noxon 32

St. Regis 61, Two Eagle River 27

Friday

Charlo vs. Hot Springs (semifinal)

Superior vs. St. Regis (semifinal)

Saturday

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

