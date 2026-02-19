Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
US women's hockey wins its third gold medal in overtime game against Canada

Carolyn Kaster/AP
United States' Hilary Knight, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during the third period of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
The United States won its third Olympic gold medal in women's hockey, beating Canada 2-1 on Megan Keller's goal in overtime.

Captain Hilary Knight prolonged her final game at the Olympics by sending the game against Canada on Thursday night to overtime tied 1-all.

Knight deflected Laila Edwards' shot past Ann-Renee Desbiens with 2:04 left in regulation and the U.S. skating 6 on 5 with goaltender Aerin Frankel pulled for an extra attacker. The goal was her 15th at the Olympics, the most in team history.

Canada had led since Kristin O'Neill scored short-handed less than a minute into the second period, ending the U.S. shutout streak at 352 minutes, 17 seconds. Desbiens and Frankel went save for save in a back-and-forth game that was far more competitive than the rivals' first meeting in the preliminary round, when the U.S. routed Canada 5-0.

The Americans romped through the tournament, outscoring opponents 31-1.

The U.S. and Canada have met in all but one Olympic final — the 2006 Turin Games won by Canada — since women's hockey made its debut at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Knight, 36, has already announced these will be her U.S.-record fifth and final Games, with a shot at adding a second gold medal to go with her three silvers. The game was played a day after Knight proposed to U.S. speedskater Brittany Bowe.

The defending Olympic champion Canadians have shown signs of age during a tournament in which they lost 5-0 to the Americans in the preliminary round, and eked into the final with a 2-1 win over Switzerland.

The loss to the Americans was the most lopsided and also the first time the Canadian women were shut out in Olympic play.

Canada has captain Marie-Philip Poulin back in the lineup after missing two games — including the loss to the U.S. — with a right knee injury.

Switzerland beat Sweden in overtime in the the bronze medal game on another clutch goal by Alina Muller.

