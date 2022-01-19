Flathead Pioneer League baseball team announces team name and logo

KALISPELL — The Flahead Valley's Pioneer League baseball team announced it's team name and logo Wednesday morning as the Glacier Range Riders.

According to a media release from Ridge Run Baseball, the Range Riders organization, this team name and logo was inspired by the local history, scenery and culture of the Flathead Valley. The media release also says that the inspiration came from the 20th century outdoorsmen who patrolled what is now Glacier National Park, who were wilderness defenders and protected and preserved the land against poachers, wildfires and timber thieves during Theodore Roosevelt's presidency.

The mascot is a mountain goat who has not been named yet.

The team has made local history a priority as well as the community of The Flathead Valley. Last time MTN spoke with general manager Erik Moore, he said he wants guys on his roster who "know how to blend into this community and how this community operates, we are a tight-knit community."

The Glacier Range Rider's first game will be May 23 in Colorado Springs and the home opener will be June 14. The Range Riders make it four Pioneer League teams in Montana as they join the Missoula Paddleheads, the Billings Mustangs and Great Falls Voyagers.

