Former Montana Grizzly Samori Toure drafted by Green Bay Packers in 7th round

MISSOULA — Former Montana and Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure is headed to the National Football League.

Toure was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 258 pick in the seventh round on Saturday afternoon on the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft. The pick was the fifth-to-last selection on the day.

Toure is the first former Grizzly drafted since Tyrone Holmes was a sixth-round pick back in 2016.

Toure, a Portland, Oregon native, spent five years at Montana and in 2019 put together a record-breaking and All-American season with the Grizzlies. In 2019, he set the FCS record for receiving yards in a playoff game (303) and UM school records in receptions for a season (87), yards in a season (1,495) and yards in a game (279)

Toure finished his Grizzly career with 155 receptions for 2,488 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.

Toure then grad transferred to Nebraska where he spent the 2021 season. He earned honorable mention All-Big 10 honors as Toure finished with 46 receptions for 898 yards and five touchdowns.

After the season, Toure's draft stock continued to rise thanks to his performances in the East-West Shrine Bowl and at his Pro Day at Nebraska.

Toure is now paired up with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers who just won his fourth NFL MVP award this past season.