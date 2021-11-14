FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Montana blows past Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Montana's defense played lights out once again as the Grizzlies defeated Northern Arizona 30-3 on Saturday to improve to 8-2 on the year.

The Griz held the Lumberjacks to just 154 total yards and nine first downs. NAU converted just 4 of 19 third down attempts.

The Grizzlies also got a pair of defensive touchdowns on the day. Patrick O'Connell took a fumble to the house for a score in the third quarter after Robby Hauck sacked NAU quarterback Cale Millen and forced a fumble. That gave the Grizzlies a 20-3 lead.

Then with 1:11 left in the game, Garrett Graves joined with a pick-6 to put the final stamp on Saturday's game. Corbin Walker and Justin Ford also both got interceptions on the day. For Ford, it was his eighth pick in as many games.

Montana's defense also racked up five sacks led by two from Jace Lewis. Lewis finished the day with 10 total tackles and four for loss.

UM QB Cam Humphrey was 21 for 37 for 280 yards and one interception on the day. He found Cole Grossman three times for 93 yards and Ryan Simpson reeled in three catches for 66 yards. Mitch Roberts added five receptions for 57 yards and Samuel Akem added six catches for 51 yards. UM's offense finished with 427 total yards on the day.

Junior Bergen shifted from starting running back to slot receiver and caught two passes for 30 yards. Meanwhile Xavier Harris drew the start at running back and ran the ball 18 times for 70 yards for the Grizzlies. Isiah Childs added six carries for 15 yards including an 8-yard touchdown, Montana's lone offensive touchdown of the day.

Kicker Kevin Macias went 3 for 3 on field goal attempts including a career-long of 49 yards right before half. He added makes of 27 and 24 yards as well.

For full highlights from Saturday's game, check out the video above.