Griz softball wins 1, loses 2 in weekend series against Idaho State

MISSOULA — The Montana softball team topped Idaho State 10-1 on Saturday afternoon to avoid the weekend sweep in a home series against the Bengals (19-20, 3-6 Big Sky Conference).

The Grizzlies (17-18, 5-4) lost to ISU 7-6 and 10-1 on Friday but bounced back on Saturday for the 10-1 victory.

In the first game, Maygen McGrath went 3 for 4 with an RBI and also scored a run for the Grizzlies. Elise Ontiveros also went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Allie Brock was given the loss after pitching four innings and allowing eight hits and four earned runs.

In the second game, Idaho State won the game in six innings. UM's Julie Phelps went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Dana Butterfield earned the start and the loss for UM, pitching three innings and allowing 10 hits and six earned runs.

In the third game, UM's bats woke up. Cami Sellers, Kylie Becker and Brooklyn Weisgram all drove in three runs each for the Grizzlies. Becker hit a two-run home run to talk the Grizzlies off in the sixth inning.

Butterfield earned the win on the mound and pitched six innings and allowed just three hits and one run and struck out three.

The Grizzlies next hit the road this weekend to take on Weber State (28-8, 6-0) in a three-game series on Friday and Saturday.