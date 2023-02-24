Grizzly Insider: Idaho transfer Gina Marxen prospers on road back to basketball

MISSOULA — On this week's episode of the Grizzly Insider, we sit down with Montana guard Gina Marxen, an Idaho transfer who has found a new home — and more prosperity — with the Lady Griz.

Marxen was previously a three-year starter at Idaho, where she was a two-time All-Big Sky selection and the league's freshman of the year in 2019. After a year off she made her way to Montana, where she averages 10.6 points and has hit 40 3-pointers while playing more than 30 minutes per game.

Montana basketball coaches Travis DeCuire and Brian Holsinger join the show again to discuss their teams' losses last week on the road against rival Montana State and where that leaves them entering the final three games of the regular season before the league convenes in Boise, Idaho, for its postseason tournament.

