Kalispell Glacier QB Gage Sliter continues family legacy, commits to Montana

KALISPELL — Kalispell Glacier quarterback Gage Sliter put together a phenomenal career with the Wolfpack, and now the star quarterback has just committed to bringing his talents to the Montana Grizzlies.

"I’ve always been a Griz, and going to games there’s nothing that compares to it around the state, or around the country in my opinion," Sliter said. "I fully believe that I’ve always wanted to be a Griz and I kind of had my mind set on being a Griz, and I’m super excited."

Excitement that is finally able to set in after Sliter committed to the offer he received in July.

"I wanted to just play out my senior season, I kept my recruitment open and talked to a bunch of schools and then at the end of the season I just knew that I wanted to be a Griz and everything that went into that, it was awesome," said Sliter. "It was just a fun season and eventually being able to commit is awesome."

It's a commitment that means even more to Sliter, as both his parents were Griz before him. And it’s something his high school coach knows he’s dedicated his life to achieving.

"Gage is probably one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever been around, ever been able to coach," said Glacier football coach Grady Bennett, who also played QB at Montana. "Watching how far he came from his freshman year ... athletically, his development as a quarterback (is) amazing. He worked really really hard, he’s truly a product of hard work."

Not only has Bennett seen Sliter thrive on the football field, but off it as well.

"Gage worked equally as hard on being a good person and a leader in our school as he did as being an athlete," said a beaming Bennett. "So he’s really the full package, and everything that he’s getting now is earned. I mean it’s well deserved."

And when it comes to what the future holds in store for the newest Griz, Bennett knows the sky is the limit.

"It’s exciting to think about if Gage continues on that trend and keeps working as hard as he has, who knows, he might be slinging the rock for Montana in a few years," said Bennett with a smile.

Bennett won’t be the only one anxiously waiting to see Sliter don the Maroon and Silver at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and only time will tell when he takes his first snap.