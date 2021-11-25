Montana basketball opens Zootown Classic with win over UC San Diego

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies opened their Zootown Classic tournament with a 71-61 win over UC San Diego on Wednesday evening at Dahlberg Arena.

It's the first regular season tournament Montana has hosted in 12 years. Montana's first game drew 2,917 fans.

Robby Beasley III led UM with 19 points while Josh Bannan finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while both had three steals each. Lonnell Martin Jr. and Scott Blakney each added eight points as the Grizzlies shot 45.5% from the field and 8 for 20 from deep.

Cameron Parker led UM with six assists. UC San Diego shot 45.5% from the field and 6 for 14 from 3-point range while Montana forced the Tritons into 17 turnovers. However, Montana was out-rebounded 38 to 24.

Four total teams are playing in the round robin tournament, and the Grizzlies (3-2) will take on UNC-Wilmington on Thursday and will finish up the tournament on Friday against Southern Mississippi. Southern Miss topped UNC-Wilmington 80-66 in the tournament opener on Wednesday.