Montana closes out Zootown Classic with win over Southern Miss

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies closed out the Zootown Classic home basketball tournament with a 74-62 win over Southern Miss on Friday night in Dahlberg Arena.

The Grizzlies went 2-0 in the tournament after a win over UC San Diego on Wednesday. Montana's game on Thursday against UNC Wilmington was canceled after UNCW had to withdraw from the tournament due to a flu outbreak on the team, according to UM.

While UM's record currently stands at 4-2, the Grizzlies might earn a forfeit victory over UNCW which would push their record to 5-2.

Lonnell Martin Jr. led UM in scoring with 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting including a 4 for 9 mark from 3-point range. Robby Beasley III added 17 points while Josh Bannan tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker added nine points and eight assists for the Grizzlies.

Montana trailed 32-29 at halftime but rebounded in the second half. Parker gave UM the lead for good thanks to a 3-point play that made it 42-41 and Bannan followed up with a 3-pointer of his own to make it 45-41 with 9:01 to play. Beasley added another 3-pointer after that as Montana began to run away.

Overall the Grizzlies shot 43.6% from the field and 10 for 24 from deep. The Grizzlies were out-rebounded by another big margin as Southern Miss won that battle 42-29. Southern Miss shot the ball at a 41% clip.

The Grizzlies are on the road on Monday to take on Oregon.