Montana football Week 2 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Junior Bergen and Nash Fouch

MISSOULA — Week 2 of the college football season is ready to roll in Missoula.

The Montana Grizzlies opened the season with a 35-20 victory over Butler on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The 1-0 start for UM also saw the Grizzlies jump one spot in the Stats FCS Top 25 poll from No. 14 to No. 13.

UM head football coach Bobby Hauck as well as senior safety Nash Fouch and junior wide receiver Junior Bergen met with the media on Monday during their weekly press conference. All three talked about UM's win over Butler and previewed their upcoming match with Utah Tech.

Montana is at Utah Tech this coming Saturday and it will be their first road test of the season as the Grizzlies travel to St. George, Utah for the game. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

