Montana Grizzlies sweep Montana State for fourth straight rivalry win

MISSOULA — It's homecoming week at the University of Montana, and what better way to kick the weekend off than with some rivalry volleyball action as the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats clashed at Dahlberg Arena on Friday evening.

UM swept MSU 25-20, 27-25, 25-11 as the Griz defeated the Bobcats for the fourth straight time to keep the Main Line Trophy in Missoula.

Paige Clark led UM with 14 kills while Madi Chuhlantseff had 10. Clark had a pair of aces, Carly Anderson racked up 36 assists, Ellie Scherffius had three blocks and Alexis Batezel added 11 digs.

MSU was led by Kira Thomsen, Jourdain Kamps and Camryn Greenwald who all finished with eight kills each. Kamps and Greenwald each added four blocks while Nellie Stevenson had two aces and led the way with 20 assists. Lauren Lindseth led MSU with 10 digs.

UM improved to 6-9 overall and 2-1 in Big Sky Conference play. MSU fell to 9-4 and 2-1.