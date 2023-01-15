Montana Lady Griz overcome double-digit deficit, win at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — Sammy Fatkin scored 28 points and the Montana Lady Griz rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Idaho State 77-68 on Saturday.

It was the first time the Lady Griz have beat ISU in Pocatello since 2015.

Fatkin bounced back from a 2-for-17 performance on Thursday against Weber State for a career-high on Saturday against the Bengals. She shot 9 for 16 from the floor, 2 for 3 from deep and 8 for 10 from the free throw line.

The Lady Griz trailed by as much as 11 in the third quarter and were behind 60-53 heading into the fourth quarter. UM went on to out-score ISU 24 to 8 in the final quarter as they won their third straight game and improved to 8-9 overall and 4-2 in Big Sky Conference play. The Lady Griz held the Bengals to 3-for-20 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Carmen Gfeller had 16 points in the game and also became the 35th player in Lady Griz history to hit 1,000 career points in the process. Gina Marxen added 15 points and seven assists. UM shot 52% from the field and 9 for 20 from deep while ISU (8-8, 3-2) finished shooting 38.6% from the floor and 8 for 26 from 3-point range.

UM next hosts Eastern Washington (9-6, 2-3) on Monday at 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. UM beat EWU in the first meeting between these teams 81-70 back on Dec. 29.