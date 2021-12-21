Montana Lady Griz score triple-digits en route to win over Mountain West foe Utah State

MISSOULA — Kyndall Keller's 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the game made history for the Montana Lady Griz on Monday night.

For just the fifth time in program history, the Lady Griz scored 100 points in a single game as Montana raced past Mountain West Conference foe Utah State 103-80 at Dahlberg Arena.

Abby Anderson scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added five blocks while Sammy Fatkin scored 20 points to lead the Lady Griz who finish non-conference play 7-2 and improve to 9-2 overall on the season.

Sophia Stiles added 19 points and nine assists for Montana. UM shot 18 for 26 in the first half, a 69.2% rate from the floor, as they raced out to a 48-33 lead. UM finished the game shooting 58.5% from the floor and 14 for 22 from deep.

This story will be updated.