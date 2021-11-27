Montana Lady Griz use 3-point barrage to win 4th straight game

The Montana Lady Griz continued their winning ways with a blowout victory over Nicholls State on Saturday, 80-45, to wrap up the Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Classic in Phoenix, Arizona, at Grand Canyon University.

Sophia Stiles led UM with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Stiles was 8 for 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from deep as the Lady Griz finished shooting at a 14-for-22 rate from beyond the arc on Saturday. That mark fell just short of tying the school record for most 3-pointers in a game, with the current record 16 against Idaho State in 2006.

Carmen Gfeller finished with 17 points and also went 3 for 3 from 3-point range while Nyah Morris-Nelson also added three triples en route to finishing with 11 points. Freshman Haley Huard added a pair of 3-pointers in the game as well as Montana won its fourth straight game and improved to 5-1 on the season.

The Lady Griz shot at a 51.7% clip from the field and out-rebounded Nicholls State 44-31. UM also assisted on 20 of its made baskets.

UM started fast and built a 29-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Griz started the game shooting 12 for 18 from the field and held Nicholls State to 2 for 20 midway through the second quarter before taking a 46-16 lead into halftime.

The Lady Griz went 2-0 at the Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Classic with a 59-56 overtime win over Houston Baptist on Friday.

After four straight road games, the Lady Griz return to Missoula on Thursday and Saturday to open Big Sky Conference play. UM will host Sacramento State on Thursday at 7 p.m. before hosting Northern Colorado on Saturday at 2 p.m.