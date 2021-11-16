Montana men's basketball falls on the road at North Dakota

The Montana men's basketball team fell on the road to North Dakota, 79-77, to fall to 1-2 on the season.

The Grizzlies led 69-55 with 7:54 left in the game but let the lead ultimately slip away down the stretch.

Brandon Whitney led UM with 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting while Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 12 points. Josh Bannan tallied nine points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies.

The Griz shot 48% from the floor and 6 for 14 from deep while North Dakota shot at a 49% rate from the field and 9 for 19 from 3-point range.

Great Falls native Brendan Howard and Mitchell Sueker each led North Dakota with 18 points apiece. Howard, a Great Falls High grad who spent time at Eastern Washington and Montana State Billings, came off of the bench and played 19 minutes, going 7 for 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from deep.

Montana hosts Omaha on Saturday at 7 p.m.