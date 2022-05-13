Montana softball season comes to close at Big Sky tournament

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

OGDEN, Utah — No. 4 Northern Colorado scored two runs in the top of the first and never looked back as the Bears defeated No. 6 Montana 6-2 on Thursday afternoon in an elimination game at the Big Sky Conference Championship in Ogden, Utah.

Northern Colorado advances to face Portland State at noon on Friday in another elimination game. The Grizzlies end their season with a record of 20-27.

The Bears got to Montana starter Allie Brock for two RBI singles in the top of the first, then added an RBI single and RBI triple in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead.

Montana got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth when a Julie Phelps fielder's choice brought in Kylie Becker.

Northern Colorado answered with two more runs in the top of the fifth off Dana Butterfield, though the runs were charged to Brock, who allowed the first two runners of the inning to reach base.

Butterfield threw the final three innings, allowing three hits.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Jaxie Klucewich had an infield single and Maygen McGrath, in her final at-bat as a Grizzly, drew a walk to put two on base.

After a fly out to center, Presley Jantzi gave Montana its second run of the game on an infield single that brought in Klucewich from second.

With two runners still on base, Northern Colorado ended the game with a strikeout.

Jantzi finished with three hits, the third three-hit game of her freshman season. McGrath went 1 for 3 to end the season with a team-leading batting average of .383.

Northern Colorado freshman Isabelle DiNapoli limited Montana to six singles through six innings to pick up the win. Meghan Golden pitched the seventh.

