Montana TE Cole Grossman expected to be sidelined for 2023 football season

MISSOULA — Montana tight end Cole Gross is expected to miss the 2023 football season. Grossman made the announcement Saturday on his social media accounts.

Grossman stated that he underwent surgery and indicated that it will force him to miss the upcoming campaign. The injury or ailment for which Grossman needed surgery is undisclosed.

"After a great surgery I want to thank my mom and dad for pushing me to be the person I am today," Grossman wrote. "Unfortunately my junior season has been cut short and I can’t wait to be back in WaGriz stadium for my senior year."

Grossman, a 6-foot-4, 225 pounder from Vancouver, Wash., and one of the Grizzlies top pass-catching threats, was entering his junior season in 2023.

As a sophomore in 2022, Grossman caught 28 passes for 397 yard and five touchdowns, and was named an All-American by Hero Sports. As a freshman in 2021, Grossman earned freshman All-American designation from Hero Sports while catching 36 passes for 463 yards and five scores.

The other tight ends currently listed on Montana's 2023 football roster are junior Erik Barker of Keizer, Ore., sophomore Jake Olson of Butte, sophomore Micah Ashton of San Diego, Calif., and freshman Joe Weida from Missoula.

The Grizzlies will report to camp on Aug. 4 and will conduct its first fall practice at Dornblaser Field on Aug. 7 at 2:30 p.m. The first 11 practices of camp will be open to the public.

