Photos: No. 14 Montana Grizzlies open season with win over Butler

Photos from the No. 14 Montana Grizzlies home opener against Butler on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) celebrates a 2-point conversion during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) dodges a tackleduring the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana football team takes the field against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana mascot 'Monte' waves to fans during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana fans cheer during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana football team takes the field against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana marching band performs during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) looks for a weakness in the Butler offense at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana marching band plays during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) makes a tackle during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Ronald Jackson (2) sizes up his target during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) makes a stop during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a first down during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Trevin Gradney (27) pumps up the crowd during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) takes the ball for a few yards during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) moves the ball during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) flies high to try to dodge a tackle during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Declan McCabe (75) readies for the next play during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Sawyer Racanelli (9) gains a first down during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) keeps the ball during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana score an extra point during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana dance team pumps up the crowd during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) scores on a 2-point conversion during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Journey Grimsrud (76) warms up before the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana football players warm up before the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana fans cheer during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana cheerleaders pump up the crowd during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) gains some yardage during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Vincent Genatone (45) scores a sack during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana football team takes to the field before the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) celebrates a tackle during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) dodges a tackle during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Sam Vidlak (7) warms up before the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Vincent Genatone (45) celebrates a sack during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck protests a call during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Trevin Gradney (27) breaks up a pass during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) avoids a defender during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) gains a few yards on a catch during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Alex Gubner (99) makes a hit during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Sam Vidlak (7) completes a pass during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) celebrates a first down during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) gains rushing yards during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) scores on a 2-point conversion during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) and junior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdownduring the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
A University of Montana Fan cheers during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Fans wave a University of Montana flag during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
A University of Montana Fan cheers during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
A University of Montana Fan cheers during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Trevin Gradney (27) celebrates an interception during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) keeps the ball for some yards during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana offense celebrates a touchdown during the game against Butler at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
