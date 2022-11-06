Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Photos: No. 16 Montana blows past Cal Poly in snow bowl

Photos from Montana's win over Cal Poly on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Jacob McGourin (92) gets a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Jace Klucewich (39) lets out a yell after a tackle for a loss during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) leaves the tunnel before the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Cole Grossman (11) gains some yardage during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) avoids a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana defensive line makes a stop during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Ryan Simpson (4) scores a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) scores a touchdown run during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) scores a touchdown run during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) gains some yards during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Isiah Childs (28) breaks away from the defense during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Kris Brown (12) scrambles out of the pocket during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Isiah Childs (28) pushes past the defense for a rushing touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Noah Kashmitter (69) gets a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Marcus Knight (21) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) makes a 14-yard run during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) leaps over defenders during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana mascot Monte plays in the snow during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) breaks away from the defense during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) scores a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) plays in the snow after a big gain during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) celebrates a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) catches the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) celebrates a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Jayden Dawson (2) breaks up a catch during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) carries the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a touchdown pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Keelan White (6) celebrates a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) celebrates an interception during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a reception for a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Trajon Cotton (3) makes a tackle for a loss of yards during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Eli Alford (91) makes a sack during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles out of the pocket during the Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, November 5, 2022.James Dobson/MTN Sports
