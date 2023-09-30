Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Photos: No. 18 Montana holds off Idaho State

Photos from the Montana Grizzlies game against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE5.jpg University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE4.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gains a few yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE6.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) hurdles a defender to bring the ball down at the goal line during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE8.jpg University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates a late-game interception during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE7.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speaks with University of Montana senior David Koppang (9) during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE9.jpg University of Montana linebackers Levi Janacaro (37) and Riley Wilson celebrate a turnover during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE36.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE35.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) tries to break a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE37.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) reels in a pass during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE39.jpg The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE38.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) and junior tight end Evan Shafer (84) line up on offense during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE40.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE42.jpg University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) applies pressure on Idaho State quarterback Jordan Cooke (1) during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE41.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) talks defense during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE43.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE45.jpg University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) celebrates a big play during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE44.jpg University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) avoids a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE47.jpg The University of Montana Grizzlies celebrate a win against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE46.jpg University of Montana sophomore Jake Olson (87) celebrates a win against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE48.jpg The University of Montana Grizzlies celebrate a win against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE2.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) jukes a defender during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE3.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE11.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE13.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a catch during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE12.jpg University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) and junior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE14.jpg University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) celebrates a stop during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE16.jpg University of Montana sophomore Sam Vidlak (7) surveys his passing options during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE15.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) makes a sidline catch for a first down during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE17.jpg University of Montana sophomore Sam Vidlak (7) runs a quarterback keeper during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE19.jpg University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) warms up during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE18.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE21.jpg University of Montana cheerleaders take to the field during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE20.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE22.jpg The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE24.jpg University of Montana wide receiver Ian Finch (82) takes the field before the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE23.jpg The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field before the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE25.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE27.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE26.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) scores a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE28.jpg University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) prepares for a play during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE30.jpg University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE29.jpg University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) scores a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE32.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck argues a call with a referee during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE31.jpg University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) celebrates a score during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE33.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE1.jpg The University of Montana defense makes a stop on their goal line during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE34.jpg University of Montana sophomore Ronald Jackson (2) intercepts the ball during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE10.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) celebrates a first down during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

Photos: No. 18 Montana holds off Idaho State

close-gallery
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE5.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE4.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE6.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE8.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE7.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE9.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE36.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE35.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE37.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE39.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE38.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE40.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE42.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE41.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE43.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE45.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE44.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE47.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE46.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE48.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE2.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE3.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE11.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE13.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE12.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE14.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE16.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE15.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE17.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE19.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE18.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE21.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE20.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE22.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE24.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE23.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE25.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE27.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE26.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE28.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE30.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE29.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE32.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE31.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE33.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE1.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE34.jpg
  • KPAX 093023 GRIZ FB IDAHO STATE10.jpg

Share

University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gains a few yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) hurdles a defender to bring the ball down at the goal line during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates a late-game interception during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speaks with University of Montana senior David Koppang (9) during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana linebackers Levi Janacaro (37) and Riley Wilson celebrate a turnover during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) tries to break a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) reels in a pass during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) and junior tight end Evan Shafer (84) line up on offense during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) applies pressure on Idaho State quarterback Jordan Cooke (1) during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) talks defense during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) celebrates a big play during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) avoids a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies celebrate a win against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Jake Olson (87) celebrates a win against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies celebrate a win against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) jukes a defender during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a catch during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) and junior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) celebrates a stop during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Sam Vidlak (7) surveys his passing options during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) makes a sidline catch for a first down during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Sam Vidlak (7) runs a quarterback keeper during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) warms up during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana cheerleaders take to the field during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana fans cheer during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana wide receiver Ian Finch (82) takes the field before the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field before the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) scores a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) prepares for a play during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) scores a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck argues a call with a referee during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) celebrates a score during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense makes a stop on their goal line during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Ronald Jackson (2) intercepts the ball during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) celebrates a first down during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next