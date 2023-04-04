Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Photos: Players shine at Montana Grizzlies Pro Day

Seven former Montana Grizzlies football players and three Montana NAIA players all competed at Pro Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

_DSC3605.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Malik Flowers catches passes during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3113.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Jayden Dawson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3519.jpg Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3527.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3501.jpg Eli Alford, left, and Garrett Kocab, right, run through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3453.jpg Former Montana Western offensive lineman Noah Danielson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3169.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3590.jpg Former Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund throws a pass during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3420.jpg Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3374.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Marcus Welnel runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3391.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3343.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3304.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3224.jpg Marcus Welnel, left, and Patrick O'Connell speak with a Green Bay Packers scout during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3196.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Jayden Dawson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3239.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies kicker Adam Botkin kicks during drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3182.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Marcus Welnel runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3145.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell catches a pass during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3155.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3056.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies kicker Adam Botkin kicks during drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3023.jpg Former Montana Western offensive lineman Noah Danielson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3019.jpg NFL scouts watch players during drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2989.jpg Former Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2967.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2937.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Jayden Dawson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2960.jpg Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2895.jpg Former Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2870.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Marcus Welnel runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2831.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2807.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Malik Flowers runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2567.jpg NFL scouts talk during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2886.jpg Former Montana Western offensive lineman Noah Danielson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2785.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Jayden Dawson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2919.jpg Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2985.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2760.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2745.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC3075.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies kicker Adam Botkin kicks during drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2712.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Malik Flowers runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2688.jpg All of the attending players huddle up with scouts during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2652.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2589.jpg Current Montana Grizzlies football players watch their former teammates compete during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2544.jpg Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2512.jpg Former Montana Western offensive lineman Noah Danielson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2528.jpg Former Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2496.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Marcus Welnel runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2466.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2445.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports _DSC2838.jpg Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos: Players shine at Montana Grizzlies Pro Day

close-gallery
  • _DSC3605.jpg
  • _DSC3113.jpg
  • _DSC3519.jpg
  • _DSC3527.jpg
  • _DSC3501.jpg
  • _DSC3453.jpg
  • _DSC3169.jpg
  • _DSC3590.jpg
  • _DSC3420.jpg
  • _DSC3374.jpg
  • _DSC3391.jpg
  • _DSC3343.jpg
  • _DSC3304.jpg
  • _DSC3224.jpg
  • _DSC3196.jpg
  • _DSC3239.jpg
  • _DSC3182.jpg
  • _DSC3145.jpg
  • _DSC3155.jpg
  • _DSC3056.jpg
  • _DSC3023.jpg
  • _DSC3019.jpg
  • _DSC2989.jpg
  • _DSC2967.jpg
  • _DSC2937.jpg
  • _DSC2960.jpg
  • _DSC2895.jpg
  • _DSC2870.jpg
  • _DSC2831.jpg
  • _DSC2807.jpg
  • _DSC2567.jpg
  • _DSC2886.jpg
  • _DSC2785.jpg
  • _DSC2919.jpg
  • _DSC2985.jpg
  • _DSC2760.jpg
  • _DSC2745.jpg
  • _DSC3075.jpg
  • _DSC2712.jpg
  • _DSC2688.jpg
  • _DSC2652.jpg
  • _DSC2589.jpg
  • _DSC2544.jpg
  • _DSC2512.jpg
  • _DSC2528.jpg
  • _DSC2496.jpg
  • _DSC2466.jpg
  • _DSC2445.jpg
  • _DSC2838.jpg

Share

Former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Malik Flowers catches passes during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Jayden Dawson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Eli Alford, left, and Garrett Kocab, right, run through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Western offensive lineman Noah Danielson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund throws a pass during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Marcus Welnel runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Marcus Welnel, left, and Patrick O'Connell speak with a Green Bay Packers scout during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Jayden Dawson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies kicker Adam Botkin kicks during drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Marcus Welnel runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell catches a pass during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies kicker Adam Botkin kicks during drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Western offensive lineman Noah Danielson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
NFL scouts watch players during drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Jayden Dawson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Marcus Welnel runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Malik Flowers runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
NFL scouts talk during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Western offensive lineman Noah Danielson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Jayden Dawson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies kicker Adam Botkin kicks during drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Malik Flowers runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
All of the attending players huddle up with scouts during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies defensive lineman Eli Alford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Current Montana Grizzlies football players watch their former teammates compete during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Carroll College defensive lineman Garrett Kocab runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Western offensive lineman Noah Danielson runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Marcus Welnel runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Patrick O'Connell runs through drills during UM's Pro Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next