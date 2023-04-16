Day 3 results: Montana State honors former Bobcat Caleb Berquist at spring rodeo

BOZEMAN — In front of another sellout crowd, Montana State once again dominated the arena Saturday night for Day 3 of their annual spring rodeo, but even after finishing Saturday’s performance with five Bobcats leading events, no moment was greater than the one held right after breakaway roping.

With the lights dimmed inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the crowd paid tribute to former Bobcat star Caleb Berquist who was injured in a ranching incident and is still recovering in the hospital but continues to show improvement.

What a special moment inside Brick Breeden as the town honors former #MSUBobcatsRodeo star Caleb Berquist.



The cowboy is still recovering from a ranching-related injury, but man does he have an amazing community behind him.

Here are the results from Saturday's performance:

Montana State Athletics Montana State finished Saturday's long performance with five events being led by Bobcats.

Montana State will close out its annual spring rodeo with Sunday's short-go at 2 p.m