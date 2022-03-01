Former Bobcat Tucker Rovig joins Idaho football staff

MOSCOW, Idaho — Former Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig is staying in the Big Sky Conference.

The 2019 starter, who replaced an injured Tommy Mellot in the FCS Championship, took to Twitter on Tuesday sharing that he'll be joining the Idaho Vandals coaching staff as an offensive graduate assistant.

There’s something special about Big Sky Football! Excited to join @Coach_Eck staff and @VandalFootball as an offensive graduate assistant. #GoVandals — Tucker Rovig (@t12rovig) March 1, 2022

Rovig, an Idaho native, arrived to Bozeman in 2017 where he redshirted his first season with the Bobcats. He recorded his first career start in 2018 throwing 584 yards in five games with four touchdowns, but his freshman season was ultimately derailed by a season-ending injury during practice in Week 5.

He was not named the original starter in 2019, but in Week 4 against Norfolk State, Rovig took over the reins of Montana State's offense and started the last 12 games leading the Bobcats to their first semifinal game since 1984. During that season, Rovig threw for 1,969 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Rovig served as the backup in 2021 with the addition of Matt McKay, but was still named a captain this past season. Due to Covid, Rovig did have one more year of eligibility, but he decided to hang up his cleats after the FCS Championship.

The Vandals, who finished the 2021 season 4-7, are now under new leadership with the hire of Jason Eck this past December. Eck was previously the offensive coordinator at South Dakota State while also spending time at Montana State during the 2015 season serving as the Bobcats offensive line and run game coordinator.

Rovig and Eck's first game coaching at Idaho is set for Sept. 3 at Washington State.