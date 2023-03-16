Watch Now
Golden Age: Montana State returns to NCAA Tournament for second straight year

Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 20:25:53-04

BOZEMAN — The stage is set for round one of March Madness inside Greensboro Coliseum.

No. 14 Montana State took the floor Thursday in North Carolina for a 40-minute shoot-around ahead of Friday's game against No. 3 Kansas State.

As the Bobcats look to build off their storied success by clinching the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament win, MTN's Ashley Washburn sat down with head coach Danny Sprinkle to discuss Montana State's success during his four-year tenure, and why he doesn’t consider it to be the 'Golden Age' of Bobcat basketball just yet.

