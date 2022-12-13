Highlights: Montana State rolls past Saint Mary's, 91-56

(Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Katelynn Limardo posted a career-high 21 points going seven-of-eight from beyond the arc as the Bobcats cruised to a 91-56 victory over Saint Mary’s on Monday night in Worthington Arena.

For the second straight home game, Montana State (6-4) jumped out early building a 28-11 first quarter lead connecting on five-of-seven from long distance behind the effort of four different players.

“We had a really powerful week and were able to take some time off to recharge and focus on ourselves,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “We were settled in right from the start, got good open looks, shared the ball extremely well and executed on defense.”

MSU held its 17-point lead at intermission. The Bobcats shot 53.6% percent from the field in the opening 20-minutes, including an eight-of-14 performance from three-point range. Montana State also turned 12 Saint Mary’s (6-4) turnovers into 21 first-half points.

The Bobcats took its biggest lead at 85-47 with 4:10 remaining on a Leia Beattie triple. Limardo capped her career-night performance with her seventh 3-pointer in the final minute. She fell one triple short of the all-time Bobcat mark of eight set by Tori Martell against North Dakota on Dec. 6, 2020.

“There’s no better feeling than seeing all the smiling faces, especially from KJ (Limardo),” Binford said. “There’s no one more deserving to have a night like she did, considering all of the work she puts in during the week.”

Also in double-digits for the Bobcats were Marah Dykstra 12 and Grace Beasley 11. Six players scored between six and nine points, with all put one player finding the bottom of the net.

SMC held a 34-32 advantage under the glass. Beasley paced the Bobcats with a team-high six rebounds.

MSU senior point-guard Darian White finished the game with seven points, five assists, two steals and a rebound. She is now six points and four rebounds away from becoming the first Bobcat women’s player to ever record 1,400 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals.

For the game, the Bobcats shot 48.4% from the field, connected on 13-of-29 from beyond the arc and converted 16-of-18 free throw attempts.

The Bobcats travel to the Maui Invitational on Thursday and will face No. 11 LSU on Saturday at 10 p.m. (MT), before concluding play against Nevada Sunday at 8 p.m. (MT).