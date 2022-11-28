Montana State defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza suspended for playoff game vs. Weber State

BOZEMAN — Montana State defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza has been suspended from the team for Saturday's FCS playoff game against Weber State.

MSU made the announcement on Monday via a news release. The release stated that, according to MSU coach Brent Vigen, no further details about the situation would be provided.

Vigen did say during his weekly press conference on Monday that linebackers coach Bobby Daly would assume defensive coordinator duties this week.

"We all have a responsibility to each other, to our team, to our university, to our community to make decisions with all those entities in mind," Vigen said. "Coach Garza failed to do so, and because of that will be serving a one-game suspension this Saturday.

"That's all I'm going to comment on it at this point. Bobby Daly will call the defense on Saturday and we'll move forward from here."

The Bobcats (10-1) will host Big Sky Conference rival Weber State (10-2) in a second-round playoff game Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast by ESPN+.

Garza is in his first season as the Bobcats' defensive coordinator. He also serves as the Bobcats' defensive backs coach.

Garza came to MSU with nearly three decades of coaching experience across the country. He and Vigen worked together on the coaching staffs at both North Dakota State and Wyoming.

This is not the first time Garza has been placed on leave. Wyoming suspended Garza during the 2019 season following a charge for driving under the influence. In the early 2000s, Garza resigned from a defensive coaching position at TCU after being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

