Montana State draws 14 seed, will face No. 3 Kansas State in NCAA Tournament

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 12, 2023
BOZEMAN — March is here, let the madness begin.

The Montana State Bobcats earned a No. 14 seed during Sunday's selection show for the men's NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats earned the berth into the tournament as the Big Sky Conference tournament champions.

The Bobcats will face Kansas State (23-9) of the Big 12 on Friday in the opening round of the tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. Kansas State drew a No. 3 seed into the tournament. The Wildcats finished third in the Big 12 regular season standings but lost in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament to TCU.

The Bobcats (25-9) are back dancing for the second straight year. The Bobcats were also a 14 seed last year when they played No. 3 Texas Tech in the opening round of the tournament.

MSU has won eight games in a row and 13 of its last 14, including an 85-78 victory over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game on Wednesday.

