BOZEMAN — The seventh hole at Valley View Golf Course is not for the faint of heart.

It’s the third hardest hole on the course - and for good reason.

The signature par-4’s narrow fairway is already a terrifying sight, and once off the tee, it’s decision-making time coming face to face with a crucial approach shot over water to a green that slopes from back to front.

However, thanks to a pair of Montana State Bobcats camped out at hole seven for the annual Swing Fore Hope golf tournament, they helped make that decision a little easier. In exchange for donations made to the Cancer Support Community of Bozeman, sisters Hannah and Cora Rosanova would help golfers land their balls on the green.

“Oh, it’s so fun," senior Hannah Rosanova smiled. "Just to see all of the community and people that I’ve grown up with being from Bozeman. It feels like you have a purpose to come out and help everybody out. I love it.”

With 25 teams of four, a hundred golfers played in Tuesday’s tournament – many of them somehow touched by cancer.

“I know for me my mom is a cancer survivor of two times, and I’m here in honor of her and I can’t help but think of her and the fact that I can golf and do that for her," Cancer Support Community Montana CEO Becky Franks shared.

However, also in Tuesday’s mix were survivors who have benefited from the support and programs CSCM offers daily taking back their strength and power one swing at a time.

"That’s what the community of Cancer Support Community does," Franks added. "Is that it brings that hope together and says you can do this, and when we see people find their strength and show up at eight in the morning to golf for a day when they didn’t think they could even get out of bed again, that’s priceless.”