Montana State names Matt Logie head men's basketball coach

BOZEMAN — Montana State on Monday named Matt Logie head men's basketball coach.

The Bobcats made the announcement in an athletic department press release. Logie comes to MSU from NCAA Division II Point Loma in San Diego, where his teams posted an 82-23 record with three PacWest Conference championships.

His 12 seasons as a head basketball coach include eight years at Division III Whitworth in Spokane, Washington, from 2011-19. Logie's Pirates compiled a 194-35 record, and his 276-58 overall career mark equals an .826 winning percentage, third-best among active coaches at four-year schools.

“I am excited to welcome coach Logie, his wife Julia and children Addy and Luke to the Bobcat family,” MSU athletic director Leon Costello stated in the press release. “Matt brings a highly successful basketball background as a player and coach. He is a proven winner demonstrated by his exceptional coaching record, a dynamic program builder, and a relentless student of the game.

"He has a clear vision and plan to continue to build on the momentum of Bobcat basketball. I am excited about our future with Matt at the helm.”

Logie, the 24th head coach in program history, replaces previous coach Danny Sprinkle, an MSU alum who departed for the head coaching job at Utah State on April 7. Sprinkle spent four years as the Bobcats' head coach, going 81-43 overall and 49-23 in the Big Sky Conference with consecutive conference tourney titles and back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances.

A 2003 graduate of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, Logie finished his playing career with 1,524 career points, seventh-most in Mountain Hawks history. He began his coaching career at Lehigh as director of operations in 2003-04 before being elevated to assistant coach and then associate head coach.

Logie also worked as an operations director at Kent State in 2006-07. While at Lehigh, Logie helped recruit 2013 NBA draft choice C.J. McCollum, now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Logie capped his four seasons at Point Loma in 2022-23 with a 29-4 season, including a 20-0 PacWest record. His Sea Lions teams won PacWest regular season titles in 2022 and 2023, and won the league tournament in 2020 and 2023. Logie’s Whitworth teams never finished lower than second in the Northwest Conference, winning the league regular-season crown five times.

“Having followed the recent success of the program under coach (Danny) Sprinkle, it was very clear that Bobcat basketball is on an upward trajectory and is extremely exciting,” Logie stated in the press release. “When the process began we were thrilled to learn more about MSU and the Bozeman community.

"The things that stick out most are the culture that coach Sprinkle and his staff has laid, and the community support. Those two things are extremely powerful and tangible when you’re there on the ground in Bozeman. It is exciting to be a part of that.”

