Montana State's Danny Sprinkle finalizes deal with Utah State to become next head basketball coach

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Danny Sprinkle finalized a deal Friday morning to become the next men's head basketball coach at Utah State, a source confirmed with MTN Sports on Friday.

Since taking over as Montana State's head coach in April 2019, Sprinkle has guided his alma mater to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, which stamped a first in program history.

The Helena native finished the 2022-23 season with a 25-10 record marking consecutive 25-win seasons for the first time since 1929.

Sprinkle has culminated an overall record of 81-43 throughout his four seasons at Montana State.

Sprinkle replaces Ryan Odom who left for Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Aggies went 44-25 under Odom's leadership (2021-23) with one NCAA Tournament appearance. As a program, Utah State has won one regular-season Mountain West championship, which happened during the 2018-19 season, and as made 23 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.