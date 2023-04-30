Montana State's Ty Okada, James Campbell sign with Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agents

BOZEMAN — Two former defensive standouts from Montana State are headed to the Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agents: safety Ty Okada and cornerback James Campbell.

The Seattle Seahawks were one of seven teams present for Montana State's pro day.

Okada signed with the franchise Saturday afternoon immediately following the conclusion of this year's NFL Draft.

He tweeted, "God knows all I ever need is a foot in the door. Seahawks, let’s work!"

The former Bobcat turned heads at Montana State's pro day last month, producing numbers that ranked him next to the 22 safeties that competed at this year's NFL Combine:

David Rivers/MTN Sports Ty Okada ranked in the top three of five different categories among safeties that competed at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Okada finished his career with 179 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 18 defended passes.

“They are going to get somebody that can do it all and somebody who is going to grind on special teams and be a special teams ace," Okada stated after his pro day on April 5. "No matter what team I go to, I’m going to be a special teams standout, I promise you that.”

Campbell impressed scouts with his speed during the Bobcats' pro day running a 4.19 in the shuttle and 6.81 in the three-cone drill, both of which would have ranked him second amongst cornerbacks at the NFL Combine.

The Palatka, Fla. native also ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash.

Since switching to cornerback in 2021, Campbell finished his career at Montana State recording 54 tackles (two for loss), twi interceptions, seven pass break ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The Seahawks have signed three athletes from the Treasure State so far including University of Montana linebacker Patrick O'Connell.