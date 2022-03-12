Watch

Photos: Montana State wins first Big Sky title since 1996

The Montana State men's basketball team topped Northern Colorado 87-66 on Saturday, March 12, 2022 to win the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. MSU advances to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 with the win.

_DSC5258.jpg
_DSC4102.jpg
_DSC5432.jpg
_DSC5464.jpg
_DSC5371.jpg
_DSC5415.jpg
_DSC5353.jpg
_DSC5334.jpg
_DSC5305.jpg
_DSC5289.jpg
_DSC5202.jpg
_DSC5132.jpg
_DSC5142.jpg
_DSC5111.jpg
_DSC5084.jpg
_DSC5018.jpg
_DSC5060.jpg
_DSC5507.jpg
_DSC4958.jpg
_DSC4951.jpg
_DSC4934.jpg
_DSC4879.jpg
_DSC4863.jpg
_DSC4835.jpg
_DSC4780.jpg
_DSC4818.jpg
_DSC4759.jpg
_DSC4730.jpg
_DSC4706.jpg
_DSC4622.jpg
_DSC4608.jpg
_DSC4596.jpg
_DSC4552.jpg
_DSC4540.jpg
_DSC4485.jpg
_DSC4494.jpg
_DSC4472.jpg
_DSC4467.jpg
_DSC4429.jpg
_DSC4401.jpg
_DSC4384.jpg
_DSC4364.jpg
_DSC4345.jpg
_DSC4315.jpg
_DSC4235.jpg
_DSC4226.jpg
_DSC4206.jpg
_DSC4136.jpg
_DSC4113.jpg
  • _DSC5258.jpg
  • _DSC4102.jpg
  • _DSC5432.jpg
  • _DSC5464.jpg
  • _DSC5371.jpg
  • _DSC5415.jpg
  • _DSC5353.jpg
  • _DSC5334.jpg
  • _DSC5305.jpg
  • _DSC5289.jpg
  • _DSC5202.jpg
  • _DSC5132.jpg
  • _DSC5142.jpg
  • _DSC5111.jpg
  • _DSC5084.jpg
  • _DSC5018.jpg
  • _DSC5060.jpg
  • _DSC5507.jpg
  • _DSC4958.jpg
  • _DSC4951.jpg
  • _DSC4934.jpg
  • _DSC4879.jpg
  • _DSC4863.jpg
  • _DSC4835.jpg
  • _DSC4780.jpg
  • _DSC4818.jpg
  • _DSC4759.jpg
  • _DSC4730.jpg
  • _DSC4706.jpg
  • _DSC4622.jpg
  • _DSC4608.jpg
  • _DSC4596.jpg
  • _DSC4552.jpg
  • _DSC4540.jpg
  • _DSC4485.jpg
  • _DSC4494.jpg
  • _DSC4472.jpg
  • _DSC4467.jpg
  • _DSC4429.jpg
  • _DSC4401.jpg
  • _DSC4384.jpg
  • _DSC4364.jpg
  • _DSC4345.jpg
  • _DSC4315.jpg
  • _DSC4235.jpg
  • _DSC4226.jpg
  • _DSC4206.jpg
  • _DSC4136.jpg
  • _DSC4113.jpg

