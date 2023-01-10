Sources: Montana State's Brian Armstrong expected to become Fresno State's offensive line coach

BOZEMAN — Brian Armstrong is expected to become the next offensive line coach at Fresno State, multiple sources told MTN Sports on Monday.

Armstrong is currently the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Montana State, dual roles he has held since 2019.

#MSUBobcatsFB’s Brian Armstrong is leaving the program to become the offensive line coach at Fresno State, per multiple sources.



Under Armstrong’s leadership at offensive line, MSU finished the year ranked #1 in the FCS in both rushing yards (4,366) & yards/rush (6.49). — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 10, 2023

Armstrong was hired by former MSU coach Jeff Choate prior to the 2016 season to serve as offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator the following season. In 2018 he moved to tight ends, then went back to the offensive line in the proceeding year, the position he has held since. Armstrong has been the Bobcats' run game coordinator since 2018.

Despite the question marks surrounding Montana State's young and inexperienced offensive line in 2022, Armstrong helped produce one of the most prolific rushing offenses in Bobcat history this past fall. Montana State's 4,366 rushing yards set a new single-season record within the program, which also ranked the Bobcats No. 1 in the FCS for total rushing yards and yards per carry (6.5).

Montana State's offense also in the top 10 in the FCS in rushing offense in 2021 and 2019. Four lineman coached by Armstrong achieved All-America Status: tackle Rush Reimer (2022, third team), tackle Lewis Kidd (2021, first team), tackle Mitch Brott (2019, second team) and guard J.P. Flynn (2015, third team).

Prior to being hired at Montana State, Armstrong was the head coach at Rocky Mountain College in the Frontier Conference. Armstrong, a Helena native, was the Frontier's coach of the year in both 2010 and 2013.

Armstrong will replace Saga Tuitele at Fresno State. Tuitele left the Bulldogs in December to become Arizona State's offensive line coach.

Montana State has already began its search for a new offensive line coach, source said.