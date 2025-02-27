Bigfork girls basketball seniors complete undefeated home record, reflect on decorated careers

BIGFORK — It was an emotional celebration in Bigfork as the Valkyries honored seniors Ava Davey, Keni Wade and Braeden Gunlock on Tuesday.

However, the team was able to lock in for its last regular-season game of the year with a win that solidified an undefeated home record over the senior class' four years at Bigfork.

Davey said the team was unaware of the accomplishment until just before tipoff.

“It was kind of crazy, I didn't really even think about it until they told us in the locker room,” Davey said. “It was kind of just like a surreal feeling because this is our home gym and you don't want to lose in your home gym, so it's kind of cool to be able to say that we never did.”

These seniors' high school resumes include an undefeated home record, a state championship and multiple appearances at state.

Gunlock said their journeys together started from a young age.

“It was one of the last home games that I'm going to be able to play with Keni and Ava. We've been playing together since, oh gosh, Ava first since second grade, Keni since like fifth grade,” Gunlock said. “So we've known each other a lot on the court, off the court, so we've hit a lot of big milestones together and we're just going to keep growing.”

That growth has been gradual as these seniors learned from the players who came before them.

Now as a veteran on a young basketball team, Wade said she was given new responsibilities as a leader on this team.

“I went into a new role this year and it's been a great experience. We have some really good players on our team,” Wade said. “It's just been a really cool experience to push each other to the best level."

With senior night in the past, the Valkyries are now looking ahead to postseason play, and head coach Cortnee Gunlock has high expectations for her seniors

"I expect my seniors to continue to be leaders. I expect them to come out there with a lot of confidence and help guide these other ones that are gonna be a little bit nervous — you know, wanting to compete but not quite sure," the coach said. "And they're gonna guide them and these three seniors know how to win and I know that they're gonna do some pretty special things at the end of the season.”

The Valkyries will play next at the Western A divisional tournament, which is March 6-8 at Whitefish.

