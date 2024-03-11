Boise bound: Montana, Montana State basketball season in review

BOISE — All four teams between Montana and Montana State basketball earned a bye and will open Big Sky conference tournament play in Boise on Monday.

The =No. 3 Montana men finished the regular season 12-6 in Big Sky play. Two of those wins included a sweep over the Cats for the sixth time in ten years. They take on No. 6 Portland State, who the team has split with this season, at 8 p.m.

The No. 5 Montana State men came out of the Big Sky regular season 9-9 in head coach Matt Logie's first season at the helm. They handed regular season champions, Eastern Washington, their first conference loss of the season in Worthington Arena. They look to defend their title for a third straight year and will take on No. 4 Weber State, who they beat 76-64 in their final game of the regular season, at 5:30 p.m.

The No. 3 Montana women went 13-5 this regular season. They had a seven-game win streak from December into January which is the longest of head coach Brian Holsinger's tenure. The team dominated the three point line — they rank third in the NCAA for three pointers made per game and fourth in total made three pointers. They will face no. 6 Idaho, who they've swept this season, at 2:30 p.m.

The No. 4 Montana State women's motto this season was coined 'United as One.' The team's young core had to step up as four veterans suffered season-ending injuries. Their perseverance was all-time as they took down regular season champions, Eastern Washington, on the road earlier this season. They finished conference play 10-8 and will face no. 5 Northern Colorado, who they've split with this season, at noon.

For the full season recap, click the video reel above.