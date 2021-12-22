Butte Central boys roll past Corvallis, improve to 5-0

BUTTE — And the Maroons remain perfect.

Three Butte Central players scored in double digits as the Maroons used a strong second half to surge past winless Corvallis 53-37 on Tuesday evening at the Maroon Activities Center.

The Maroons improved to 5-0 and dropped the Blue Devils to 0-5.

Dougie Peoples led Central with 15 points — with 12 of those coming in the third quarter — Eric Loos had 12 and Kyler Holter scored 11.

The Blue Devils grabbed a 16-12 lead in the second quarter before Central stormed back to take a 25-18 lead into the break. From there, the Maroons outscored Corvallis 28-12 in the second half.

